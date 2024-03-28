NYRR receives nearly 165,000 applications for TCS New York City Marathon drawing

The road to the 2024 TCS NYC Marathon is months away but that didn't stop a near record number of runners to sign up.

The road to the 2024 TCS NYC Marathon is months away but that didn't stop a near record number of runners to sign up.

The road to the 2024 TCS NYC Marathon is months away but that didn't stop a near record number of runners to sign up.

The road to the 2024 TCS NYC Marathon is months away but that didn't stop a near record number of runners to sign up.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A near-record number of runners are raring to go for this year's TCS New York City Marathon.

The New York Road Runners say they received 165,000 applications for its drawing -- which is the second most ever, behind only 2020.

Runners around the world will find out the status of their application on Thursday.

More than 50,000 people overall will get the go-ahead to take part in the marathon and approximately 4% of the applications will be accepted.

"We are seeing tremendous demand for our 60 adult and youth races this year, including the iconic TCS New York City Marathon, as people around the world continue to catch the running bug to better their physical and mental well-being," said Rob Simmelkjaer, CEO of NYRR. "With the goal of increasing member access to our races, we are excited to launch a Member-Only Second-Chance Drawing, a new perk for our members, giving them double the chance at gaining an entry to our TCS New York City Marathon."

The NYRR Member-Only Second-Chance Drawing is new this year. More than 17,000 NYRR members who meet the eligibility criteria and applied to the non-guaranteed general entry drawing will automatically be entered into Thursday's drawing. Approximately 4% of them will also be accepted

Runners who do not receive an entry through the drawing or claim a guaranteed entry can still participate through the Official Charity Partner Program, which launches Thursday. Around 14,000 charity runners representing a record 598 causes are expected to participate.

This year's race is set for Nov. 3.

Channel 7 is a proud sponsor of the TCS NYC Marathon and will bring you complete coverage leading up to the big race day.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.