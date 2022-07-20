Society

NYC beaches, Long Island beaches to reopen after shark sightings

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NYC, Nassau County beaches expected to reopen after shark sightings

ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- With all the hot and muggy weather we've been having of course people want to spend time at the beach.

There were some people in the water getting in a sunrise dip in the ocean, but it's not advised, especially with all the shark sightings that have been reported.


In addition to Rockaway Beach, Long Beach, Jones Beach, and East Atlantic Beach were all closed Tuesday due to shark sightings in the area.

Swimmers spotted at least two sharks at Rockaway Beach.

By the end of the day Tuesday, folks were allowed in the water, but only up to their knees.

Earlier in the day, city Parks Department workers and police officers patrolled the shoreline, calling for people to get out of the water for their own safety.

Beaches aren't the only way you can stay cool.

The Parks Department extended pool hours to 8 p.m. at the city's Olympic and intermediate-sized pools due to the heat advisory.

New York City has hired 852 lifeguards in preparation for the hot days we are experiencing.




But if you are coming to the beach, always exercise caution.

The good news is that the Parks Department says they expect to open all beaches Wednesday as long as it's safe.

RELATED | Shark Alley? More sightings off Long Island beaches as swimmers urged to use caution
EMBED More News Videos

Sharks were spotted off Rockaway Beach and Lido Beach on Sunday. Lucy Yang has more.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrockaway beachqueensnew york citynassau countysuffolk countybeachessurfingsharksshark attacklifeguard
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
14-year-old boy shot and killed in Harlem identified
Woman struck, killed after vehicle breaks down in Bronx
AccuWeather Alert: Will feel like 100
LIVE | Eyewitness News This Morning
Tips to beat the heat, where to find cooling centers
Ivana Trump's funeral set to be held on Upper East Side today
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $630M for Friday's drawing
Show More
7 On Your Side: More customers overcharged while buying out car leases
1,800 MTA Heroes help keep the NYC subway system running safely
Man killed while reserving parking spots for 'Law and Order' shoot
FDNY rescues dog thrown off bridge into Harlem River
$5K reward offered for man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker
More TOP STORIES News