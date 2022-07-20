NYC beaches, Long Island beaches to reopen after shark sightings

There were some people in the water getting in a sunrise dip in the ocean, but it's not advised, especially with all the shark sightings that have been reported.
In addition to Rockaway Beach, Long Beach, Jones Beach, and East Atlantic Beach were all closed Tuesday due to shark sightings in the area.
Swimmers spotted at least two sharks at Rockaway Beach.
By the end of the day Tuesday, folks were allowed in the water, but only up to their knees.
Earlier in the day, city Parks Department workers and police officers patrolled the shoreline, calling for people to get out of the water for their own safety.
Beaches aren't the only way you can stay cool.
The Parks Department extended pool hours to 8 p.m. at the city's Olympic and intermediate-sized pools due to the heat advisory.
New York City has hired 852 lifeguards in preparation for the hot days we are experiencing.
But if you are coming to the beach, always exercise caution.
The good news is that the Parks Department says they expect to open all beaches Wednesday as long as it's safe.
