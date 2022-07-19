All Rockaway beaches closed to swimming due to shark sightings

The beach and boardwalk remain open.
NYPD Aviation is currently doing aerial surveillance, and the beach will reopen when it is deemed safe to do so.
One of the sightings was at Beach 102nd Street, while the second was at Beach 67th Street.
Teddy Tilkin, an expert with the Long Island Aquarium, tells Eyewitness News there are several important factors to surviving a shark encounter. Knowing how to respond could mean the difference between life and death.
"Stay as calm as possible and try to get away from the shark," Tilkin said.
He said to swim away with as little splashing as possible, so that the shark won't sense that you are injured or distressed.
"If they really were to bite and wanted to eat us, we would be losing limbs and have a lot more external damages to us from a lot of the attacks," he said. "Because sharks are extremely powerful animals."
Shark encounters have been on the rise recently, especially on Long Island, where two lifeguards, two surfers, and a swimmer were bitten in the past three weeks.
Lifeguard Zach Gallo was bit in his hand and chest at Smith Point Beach and said he repeatedly punched the shark to defend himself.
"In those situations, you have to do whatever you possibly can to get away and to save yourself," Tilkin said.
Tilkin says the shark was about 5 feet long and was most likely a young shark.
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino says bait fish, like schools of bunker, are bringing the sharks in due to cleaner water.
"New York City invested over a billion dollars in upgrades in their sewage treatment," Saladino said. "Nassau County has invested over $800 million in their upgrades, Suffolk with many upgrades. So our water is much cleaner."
Tilkin says the return of people to the water after two years of staying away during the pandemic helps explain the surge in shark bites.
The water is also warmer due to a milder winter.
