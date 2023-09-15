NYPD warns of hightenened environment of threats as Rosh Hashanah begins

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Starting at sundown Friday night, Jews will celebrate Rosh Hashanah which marks the Jewish New Year.
It often includes prayers, food, and the blowing of a traditional horn called a shofar.
Meanwhile, the NYPD is issuing a warning to law enforcement agencies about the heightened environment of threats in our area.
Police note there have been high-profile acts of anti-Semitic violence and foiled plots, particularly around Jewish holidays.
Just Thursday night, police responded to a series of fake bomb threats at synagogues in New Jersey.
Anti-Semitic attacks have gone down in New York City by roughly 20% between now and this time last year.
However, the Anti-Defamation League says anti-Semitic incidents have gone up statewide from 416 in 2021 to 580 last year.
