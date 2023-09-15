the nypd is issuing a warning to law enforcement agencies about the heightened environment of threats in our area during Rosh Hashanah.

NYPD warns of hightenened environment of threats as Rosh Hashanah begins

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Starting at sundown Friday night, Jews will celebrate Rosh Hashanah which marks the Jewish New Year.

It often includes prayers, food, and the blowing of a traditional horn called a shofar.

Meanwhile, the NYPD is issuing a warning to law enforcement agencies about the heightened environment of threats in our area.

Police note there have been high-profile acts of anti-Semitic violence and foiled plots, particularly around Jewish holidays.

Just Thursday night, police responded to a series of fake bomb threats at synagogues in New Jersey.

Anti-Semitic attacks have gone down in New York City by roughly 20% between now and this time last year.

However, the Anti-Defamation League says anti-Semitic incidents have gone up statewide from 416 in 2021 to 580 last year.

