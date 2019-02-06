EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --A row of at least 10 cement trucks went up flames at a sprawling Brooklyn business early Wednesday.
A large fire was spotted in the block-long Kings Building Material on Johnson Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. in East Williamsburg.
The fire spread from the cement trucks to a neighboring business on Meserole Street.
It took about 90 minutes to get the two-alarm fire under control.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The business sells masonry supplies and has a large fleet of vehicles, including cement trucks, parked in their block-long facility.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube