Milford councilman was PSE&G supervisor killed by former employee

This was the second councilperson to die by gun violence within a week in the Garden State.

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- The PSE &G supervisor gunned down by an employee at work was a Milford Councilman in Hunterdon County, officials announced.

The incident happened on Weston Canal Road around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police called to the scene found 51-year-old Senior Distribution Supervisor Russell Heller, dead from a gunshot wound in the parking lot outside the facility.

A former employee, who authorities identified as 58-year-old Gary Curtis, approached Heller and shot him outside of his vehicle.

Curtis was tracked to a parking lot area in Bridgewater Township where he was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

Heller was first elected to the council in 2017 and again in 2020.

PSE &G released the following statement:

"We are heartbroken at the tragic death of Russell Heller, senior distribution supervisor at PSE &G. Russell was an admired employee and a supervisor with over 11 years of service with PSE &G. He will be sorely missed by all and our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. This event is tragic and disturbing and we are offering support to our employees as they process this. We are cooperating with law enforcement with respect to their investigation. Questions about the investigation should be directed to law enforcement."

Gov. Phil Murphy also released a statement after the shooting:

"Early this morning, a deadly shooting took place outside of a PSE &G facility in Franklin Township. Our thoughts and prayers are with Russell Heller's family and friends in the wake of this tragic act of gun violence."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app.

The attorney general and Congressman Tom Kean also shared their condolences. The Milford Borough Council says its deeply saddened and shaken.

