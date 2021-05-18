Society

LeGrand Coffee House will be available during Rutgers Football home games

By Eyewitness News
NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Rutgers fans attending home football games this year will be able to get a cup of Joe at LeGrand Coffee House.

The beloved son of Rutgers University Football, Eric LeGrand, announced his coffee company's first stadium deal after just four months of operation.

"Rutgers University continues to show me what F.A.M.I.L.Y. truly means," LeGrand said. "To be able to bring together LeGrand Coffee House and Rutgers Athletics is amazing, and I can never express how thankful I am. I'm very excited for our Rutgers family to be able to enjoy A Daily Cup of bELieve at SHI Stadium. Keep Choppin."

Thursday kicks off the relationship between LeGrand Coffee House, Rutgers Football and SHI Stadium that will extend into the fall college football season and beyond.

A physical location for LeGrand Coffee House will be part of a new development at 10 Green St. in Woodbridge, which is scheduled to open in late summer or early fall this year.

The Rutgers Football alum became paralyzed while making a tackle in an October 2010 game.

His philanthropic organization, Team LeGrand, has raised more than $2 million for the Reeve Foundation, dedicated to curing spinal cord injuries.


