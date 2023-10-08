The staff at Cardinal Spellman High School say Ryan Carson was a standout, and he was voted "Best Personality" by his classmates.

Brooklyn activist Ryan Carson to be honored by former high school after deadly stabbing

BROCKTON, Massachusetts (WABC) -- Activist Ryan Carson, who was stabbed to death in Brooklyn, will be honored at his former high school in Massachusetts.

The staff at Cardinal Spellman High School in Brockton say that Carson was a standout student. He sang in the choir and acted in plays. He was also voted "Best Personality" by his classmates.

The school is looking for ways to properly honor his legacy.

"He enjoyed life, but he was also not afraid to stop and help others," said Deacon Joe Nickley of Cardinal Spellman High School.

Carson was stabbed in the chest multiple times early Monday morning while waiting for the bus with his girlfriend. They were returning home from a wedding when a man approached, and asked Carson what he was looking at before repeatedly.

Officials say Carson put himself between the stabber and his girlfriend during the apparently unprovoked attack.

Brian Dowling, 18, has been charged with Carson's murder and is being held without bail.

Carson was a community activist and beloved by many. He was passionate about a grassroots effort he started after his best friend died of a heroin overdose in 2016.

Through No OD NY, he hoped to create overdose prevention centers all over the state, which was just one example of his desire to change the world and make it a better place.

Friday would have been Carson's 32nd birthday. His funeral arrangements are still pending.

