Police are looking for a suspect in a vicious early morning murder in Brooklyn that claimed the life of 32-year-old Ryan Carson. CeFaan Kim has the latest.

Community mourns the loss of beloved man after 'incomprehensible' murder in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A community of close friends and peers are struggling with the "incomprehensible" murder of a beloved man in Brooklyn on Monday.

Ryan Carson, 32, was stabbed to death early Monday morning while waiting for the bus with his girlfriend, in what appeared to be a random, unprovoked attack.

Carson was on his way home from a wedding when a man approached - apparently emotionally disturbed - and asked him what he was looking at before repeatedly plunging a knife into his chest.

The suspect fled the scene.

"It's incomprehensible," says Blair Horner, Carson's former boss at the New York Public Interest Research Group, who shared he was passionate about his work. "He was so young."

Police have yet to release a description of the assailant, but detectives have surveillance video of the murder from a deli located near the crime scene.

A large group of Carson's friends gathered at the park closest to his home Monday night to mourn the loss and celebrate his life.

Those we knew him say he was beloved in his community.

"It's incredibly tragic," said Horner. "A life full of promise is snuffed out. And the world is a worse place for it, and we'll miss him dearly."

Police are still searching for the suspect.

