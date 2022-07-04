Consecration held for church destroyed in September 11 attacks

The consecration of Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church was held on July 4 because the shrine will forever be tied to the birth of America, church leaders said.
During the service, holy relics of Saint Nicholas were sealed within the altar table, and the church doors, walls, and icons were anointed by the bishop.
The only house of worship at Ground Zero, it will officially open to the public later this summer and will welcome people of all backgrounds. Regular prayer services will commence in the fall.
The church was destroyed on Sept 11th, crushed when the South Tower fell. It took 20 years to rebuild, beset by delays and cost overruns. It was partially opened for a memorial service commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.
ALSO READ | Good Samaritan tries to save man seen jumping in Hudson River
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube