Coronavirus Update: Cuomo, Murphy hold joint news conference to push for federal relief, SALT repeal

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy are holding a news conference on Friday to discuss that proposal and the COVID-19 relief that the states need.
The 2017 tax law capped the SALT deduction at $10,000. Political leaders from high tax states have been opposed to the cap because their residents feel the pinch.
Republicans and some Democrats oppose the repeal because high-income taxpayers would benefit.
Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-NY), Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ), Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) and Young Kim (R-Calif.) are among the co-sponsors of the bill in the House.
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) introduced similar legislation.
