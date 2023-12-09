Marcus Solis reports from Midtown with the latest.

SantaCon 2023: Festive bar crawl route, MTA alcohol ban, everything else you need to know

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Here comes Santa... Con.

A sea of red descends upon New York City this weekend for SantaCon 2023.

The annual charitable bar crawl brings thousands of festively dressed people to Midtown and the East Village.

The alcohol-centric event begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and is scheduled to go until 8 p.m.

The MTA and New Jersey Transit are playing the role of sleigh today and in doing so, they have some extra rules for the SantaCon festivities.

What is SantaCon?

SantaCon is an annual festive pub crawl where thousands make their way to Manhattan dressed in their holiday-finest - from Santa and Mrs. Claus to gingerbread cookies, elves, etc. - and make their way through the city, beginning in Midtown before heading to the East Village.

The organizers encourage participants to donate $15 for free entry into participating venues, which goes to various charitable causes.

In the last decade alone, organizers have raised over $900,000 for charity.

Things to consider

As in years past, the MTA is banning the consumption of alcohol on Metro-North Railroad and Long Island Rail Road trains during SantaCon.

The ban will be in effect beginning 4 a.m. Saturday through noon on Sunday.

Drinks will also be prohibited at all LIRR and Metro-North station platforms during these hours.

FILE - A man dressed in a holiday theme costume enters a taxi during SantaCon, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2014, in New York. AP Photo/John Minchillo

NJ Transit says drink containers of any kind will be banned from buses, trains and the light rail over the next two Saturdays, including the SantaCon event in Hoboken on December 16th.

More cops than usual will be patrolling trains to make sure no one ends up on the naughty list.

Participating bars

Event organizers created a map, where participants can find the various bars and locations taking part. This could be found on their website and social media.

----------

