Scare in Queens when doll resembling baby spotted in locked car

MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- For the second time in recent weeks, a doll created a police response in Queens because the doll looked like a child.
The latest scare happened Wednesday afternoon at the Metro Mall shopping center in Middle Village.
A security guard who spotted the doll inside a locked car became concerned and called police.
The doll's owner was upset by all the commotion when she returned.
She then changed the diaper on the doll that she says cost her $3,000.
Last month, a realistic doll thought to be a dead baby spurred a police investigation after being found in some tall grass in Bayside.
