Scare in Queens when doll resembling baby spotted in locked car

MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- For the second time in recent weeks, a doll created a police response in Queens because the doll looked like a child.The latest scare happened Wednesday afternoon at the Metro Mall shopping center in Middle Village.A security guard who spotted the doll inside a locked car became concerned and called police.The doll's owner was upset by all the commotion when she returned.She then changed the diaper on the doll that she says cost her $3,000.Last month, a realistic doll thought to be a dead baby spurred a police investigation after being found in some tall grass in Bayside.----------