Yeshiva school bus with students onboard strikes and kills pedestrian in Brooklyn

WABC
Thursday, September 21, 2023 9:31PM
BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A school bus with students onboard struck and killed a pedestrian in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon.

The 43-year-old victim was struck at 41st Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway around 3 p.m.

The 66-year-old driver of the Yeshiva school bus remained on the scene and was being questioned.

About 20 students were on the bus at the time. There were no reported injuries to the students.

