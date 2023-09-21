  • Watch Now
Crews on scene of overturned bus in Orange County

WABC logo
Thursday, September 21, 2023 6:01PM
WAWAYANDA, Orange County (WABC) -- Crews are on the scene of an overturned bus in Orange County on Thursday afternoon.

Police put out a traffic advisory that there is a crash investigation and Road Closure on I-84 westbound at Exit 15A/B (I-84) - Middletown - Goshen (US 6 - Rt 17M) (Wawayanda) all lanes of 2 lanes closed MM 15.44

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
