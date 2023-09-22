2 victims identified in deadly Orange County bus crash

Governor Kathy Hochul provides update on the deadly Orange County bus crash.

ORANGE COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Two people were killed after a bus overturned on I-84 Thursday afternoon.

The bus was carrying students from Farmingdale High School in Nassau County to band camp in Pennsylvania when it careened off the highway and down an embankment.

The victims were identified by authorities as Beatrice Ferarri, 77, and Gina Pellettiere, 43.

Pellettiere was the Marching Band and Wind Ensemble Director at Farmingdale High School.

Five students where critically injured in the accident as well. In total, 40 students and four adults were on board at the time of the crash.

Victims were transported to six different area hospitals for treatment.

Preliminary information indicates a failure of a front tire may have been a contributing factor in the accident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

