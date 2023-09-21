An investigation is underway after a coach bus owned by Regency Transportation overturned, killing one person and injuring dozens of students from Farmingdale High School. Kristin Thorne digs deeper into the investigation.

Company that owns bus involved in deadly Orange County crash has no unsafe violations

ORANGE COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- The 7 On Your Side Investigates team is learning more about the bus involved in a deadly crash in Orange County on Thursday.

At least one person was killed and five juveniles were critically injured when the bus carrying high school students from Farmingdale High School went down an embankment on I-84 in Wawayanda.

The bus that crashed was one of six from the high school that were heading to a band camp in Greeley, Pennsylvania.

We were able to find that the bus is owned by Regency Transportation in Nesconset on Long Island.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation website, the company has a pretty impeccable safety record.

The company had zero unsafe driving violations in recent years and their vehicles overall are very well-maintained.

There are zero critical violations in terms of maintenance and the company has had one crash in the past.

According to the DOT, the company has 14 drivers.

The investigative team has been been reaching out to the company all day. There is a woman answering the phone, but she says she is only an answering service and that someone from the company will get back to us.

According to the company's Facebook page, it has been in operation for 29 years.

