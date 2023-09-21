Emotions high at Farmingdale High School after bus overturns in Orange County: 'We're praying'

Students and faculty members of Farmingdale High School react to the disastrous overturned school bus that led to the death of one person. Lauren Glassberg has the latest from the high school.

FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- Emotions were high at Farmingdale High School on Long Island after a bus carrying dozens of students went off a New York highway and down an embankment Thursday.

The bus that crashed was one of six from the high school that were heading to a band camp in Greeley, Pennsylvania.

The news of the crash has shaken the community, as well as students and faculty members at the school.

Donna Baltch, a teacher at Howitt Middle School, says her niece was on one of the other buses.

"She's okay. It's terrifying," she said. "These kids go on a trip to have fun, this is something that they look forward to all year, and these poor teachers, these chaperones, I'm hearing mixed things, we don't know if they're okay. Right now, we are just praying and hoping that they're okay."

Students at the high school say they are "praying" for the injured, many of whom are their friends.

"I was in the hallway when my friend came up to me, showed me a photo, her face was all bloodied and stuff. I started crying," student Wenel Jen-Babtist said. "I wanted to pray for my friends because I have a lot of friends on the bus."

The crash was so shocking that some students told Eyewitness News that they couldn't believe it.

"We saw somebody posting on Snapchat, the bus flipped over, we thought it was a joke at first," student Sean Jacobs said. "We didn't even know it was serious. It's horrible."

Victims were transported to both Westchester County Medical Center and Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill.

The injured students who did not require hospitalized were being taken to a community building for reunification with parents.

Students on the other buses were to stop off at a community college for a break and meet with counselors before heading back to Long Island.

