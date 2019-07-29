School bus involved in head-on collision with pickup truck in Oakland

By Eyewitness News
OAKLAND, New Jersey (WABC) -- A school bus was involved in a head-on collision with a pickup truck in New Jersey Monday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened on Skyline Drive, just north of Route 287 in Oakland, Bergen County.

The bus was from the Spring Lake Day Camp a few miles away, and there were children and counselors on board. Some used the emergency exits in the rear to get off the bus.

A second vehicle may have also been involved in the accident.

Ambulances responded to the scene but initial indications are that any injuries were minor.

Skyline Drive is currently closed between Route 287 and Rye Cliff Road due to the crash.

