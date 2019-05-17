School bus slams into, ends up inside beauty salon in New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A school bus slammed into a beauty salon in New Jersey Friday afternoon, crashing through a wrought-iron fence and into the building.It happened around 4 p.m. at Aleida's Beauty Salon on the corner of Baldwin and Laidlaw avenues in Jersey City.There were no children on board at the time, but the driver was treated for minor injuries.The driver of a second vehicle is under arrest for possible DUI charges.It doesn't appear that anyone inside the salon was injured, if there was even anyone there at the time.The investigation is ongoing.----------