COVID News: About 900,000 kids got vaccinated in week 1, White House says

Final clearance for the shots was granted by federal regulators on Nov. 2, with the first doses to kids beginning in some locations the following day.
Now, nearly 20,000 pharmacies, clinics and physicians' offices are administering the doses and the Biden administration estimates that by the end of Wednesday more than 900,000 of the kid doses will have been administered.
Kids who begin the two-dose regimen by the end of next week will have full protection from the vaccines by Christmas.
Here are more of today's COVID-19 headlines:
93% of city workers now vaccinated, NYC mayor says
93% of New York City's municipal workforce is now vaccinated, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday. 28,000 workers have gotten shots since the mandate was first announced, and more than 8,000 since the October 29 deadline passed. 2,600 employees remain on leave without pay, or less than 1% of all city employees, remain on leave without pay, down from 9,000 employees placed on leave without pay on November 1. 12,400 reasonable accommodation requests are pending, the mayor said.
Here is the current vaccination breakout by city department: NYPD: 86% now vaccinated, up from 70% at announcement; Sanitation: 87%, up from 62%; FDNY: 84%, up from 58%; EMS: 91%, up from 61%
Hochul announces 50 scholarships for vaccinations
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 5 to 11-year-olds who are vaccinated in New York will be entered in a drawing to win one of 50 full scholarships to SUNY or CUNY schools in drawings held over the next five weeks.
Hochul also announced a competition for children to design stickers to show they were vaccinated. Officials say 75% of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Suffolk County offering free vaccines to kids
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced that beginning Tuesday, the Suffolk County Health Department will administer free COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5 to 11. Vaccines will be administered at the H. Lee Dennison Building located at 100 Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Thursday, November 11, the vaccine clinic will operate from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, who must complete the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Form for the first dose and attest that they are eligible to be vaccinated.
"I am beyond pleased that the CDC has recommended that children ages 5 to 11 years old be vaccinated against COVID-19," Bellone said. "As a father, I am encouraging all parents who may have questions to talk with their pediatrician or a trusted healthcare provider about the importance of getting their children vaccinated. This vaccine saves lives and it could save the life of your child."
While appointments are not required, they are strongly encouraged. Walk-ins will be available on a first come, first served basis. For more information on the county's vaccine efforts, or to schedule an appointment call 311 or visit SuffolkCountyNY.gov/vaccine.
Mom of 3 who gave birth while battling COVID-19 goes home after nearly 100 days
After spending nearly three months in the hospital on a ventilator battling COVID-19, a South Carolina mom is finally home with her family and newborn baby. It was a moment nearly 100 days in the making when Cierra Chubb walked out of the hospital to rehab. Her healthcare heroes cheered her on after she nearly died from the coronavirus.
NYC works to meet big demand for kid vaccines at schools
New York City officials are working to keep up with big at-school demand for children's COVID vaccines. The turnout was so high at some locations Monday that children had to be turned away. Officials said 4,500 vaccinations were administered to students ages 5-11 Monday alone, and large turnouts are expected again Tuesday at many locations as parents try to get their children vaccinated.
NY, NJ and CT governors reach agreement on pandemic transit relief
Governors Kathy Hochul, Phil Murphy, and Ned Lamont have announced agreement on the suballocations of federal emergency relief transit funding from Congress in the wake of historic pandemic-related losses. Approximately $10.85 billion of the funding will go to cover transit losses in New York, $2.66 billion to New Jersey, and $474 million to Connecticut. The funding is provided from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 (CRRSAA) and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Broadway extends vaccine mandate
The Broadway League will extend its vaccine mandate for audience members through Feb. 28 and masks are still required inside. There are new rules for international visitors and kids under 12: International guests must show proof of two doses of any combination of an FDA or WHO approved shot and kids under 12 must show proof of one shot or a negative COVID test.
International tourists on flights to US welcomed back to NYC for 1st time in 20 months
New York City and the U.S. marked a monumental moment in the nation's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic Monday with the return of international tourists. JFK Airport led the nation's welcome party with the first flights, and there were emotional moments as families are reunited for the first time in 20 months.
"I've been waiting for this moment for a long time," said Alex Yip, who along with his brother Frank embraced their mother after her Cathay Pacific Flight from Hong Kong.
Turkey Day troubles? Smaller birds, popular Thanksgiving sides could be harder to find in 2021
Consumers may have to trim their list of trimmings for their highly anticipated Thanksgiving meal this year. Top turkey seller Butterball said it doesn't expect an overall gobbler shortage, but that those in search of a smaller size bird could have a hard time.
"Typically a 10- to 12-pound (turkey) up to 14 pounds is going to be more difficult," Butterball CEO Jay Jandrain told Good Morning America. "Anything over 16 pounds, they'll certainly be more readily available."
