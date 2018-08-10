SCIENCE

Parts of old Tappan Zee Bridge to be used for Long Island marine habitat

Eyewitness News
POINT LOOKOUT, Long Island (WABC) --
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he's taking major steps to protect the environment as the Trump Administration continues to roll back protections.

Cuomo and environmental officials gathered at Point Lookout in Nassau County on Friday morning to announce several projects to protect New York, including its shores.

Some of the projects underway by the state include solar energy, shell fish restoration, clean water projects and an anti-algae bloom project.

Another major project is the creation of 12 artificial reefs off the shores of Long Island.

"We haven't done anything like this in decades," Cuomo said. "The reefs will take surplus materials from the Tappan Zee Bridge -- what do you do with an old bridge? You give it a second life."

Parts of the bridge will go underwater and eventually form a marine habitat. The project will begin with an artificial reef in Hempstead.

Six reefs are expected to be completed this year.

