Possible meteor spotted in New Jersey and along east coast

A possible meteor was spotted in New Jersey and along east coast late Tuesday night.

In video obtained by sister station WPVI in Philadelphia, Twitter user Steve Chazin's dash camera captured what appeared to be the meteor streaking across the sky late Tuesday night.

Chazin said the video was taken while he was driving along Route 50 in Fairfax, Virginia.
Around the same time, we received similar reports of possible meteor sightings across New Jersey.

There have been no reports of any damage.


