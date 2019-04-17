Possible meteor spotted in New Jersey and along east coast

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5254929" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteor sightings reported along east coast. Twitter user Steve Chazin captured this video with his dash camera.

Huge #meteor visible from #DC at 10:57 pm. Retweet and/or DM me for more details. pic.twitter.com/2hTsJhVnj1 — Steve Chazin (@stevechazin) April 17, 2019

Thought we were all gonna be extinct. Who else saw that meteor in South Jersey — Reda Kobeissi (@Redakobeissi) April 17, 2019

A possible meteor was spotted in New Jersey and along east coast late Tuesday night.In video obtained by sister station WPVI in Philadelphia, Twitter user Steve Chazin's dash camera captured what appeared to be the meteor streaking across the sky late Tuesday night.Chazin said the video was taken while he was driving along Route 50 in Fairfax, Virginia.Around the same time, we received similar reports of possible meteor sightings across New Jersey.There have been no reports of any damage.----------