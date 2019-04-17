Possible meteor spotted in New Jersey and along east coast

In video obtained by sister station WPVI in Philadelphia, Twitter user Steve Chazin's dash camera captured what appeared to be the meteor streaking across the sky late Tuesday night.
Chazin said the video was taken while he was driving along Route 50 in Fairfax, Virginia.
Huge #meteor visible from #DC at 10:57 pm. Retweet and/or DM me for more details. pic.twitter.com/2hTsJhVnj1— Steve Chazin (@stevechazin) April 17, 2019
Around the same time, we received similar reports of possible meteor sightings across New Jersey.
Thought we were all gonna be extinct. Who else saw that meteor in South Jersey— Reda Kobeissi (@Redakobeissi) April 17, 2019
There have been no reports of any damage.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube