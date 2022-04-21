Scooter crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Gravesend, Brooklyn

This stock image shows police tape at an active crime scene. Shutterstock

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The operator of a motorized scooter was killed and his passenger seriously injured in a crash in the Gravesend section of Brooklyn.The 20-year-old scooter operator crashed into a truck on 86th Street at West 11th Street at around 4:10 a.m. Thursday.He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his 35-year-old passenger was taken to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn, where he was expected to survive.Neither man was wearing helmets, and both may have been intoxicated.The investigation is ongoing.----------