New video shows suspect who stole child's scooter in Brooklyn

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD has released new video of the man they say stole a scooter from a boy in Brooklyn, and they're hoping the surveillance images will lead to an arrest.

It happened just after 7 p.m. on July 7 in the vicinity of 36th Street and 12th Avenue, where the now 7-year-old was riding on the sidewalk.

Police say the man pushed the second-grader off his e-scooter and rode off with it.

After the incident, Boro Park Shomrim tweeted video of the actual theft.

The boy's father said he was too shaken to go to school for days.

The 66th Precinct and NYPD Community Affairs partnered with a local leader and the owner of Toys 2 Discover to gave the boy a new scooter and a helmet for his birthday.

The suspect is described as a male in his 60s, approximately 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds, with salt and pepper hair.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

