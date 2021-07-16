New video shows suspect who stole child's scooter in Brooklyn

It happened just after 7 p.m. on July 7 in the vicinity of 36th Street and 12th Avenue, where the now 7-year-old was riding on the sidewalk.
Police say the man pushed the second-grader off his e-scooter and rode off with it.
ALSO READ | Disturbing video shows man on Citi Bike shot point-blank in NYC
After the incident, Boro Park Shomrim tweeted video of the actual theft.
Video of the despicable lowlife robbing the now 7 year old child of his electric scooter last week. If you can identify him or have any info, call @NYPD66Pct detectives and the #Shomrim emergency line 718-871-6666. #WeNeedYourHelp #LetsCatchHim https://t.co/TYSTbbI6RC pic.twitter.com/Gb08gHbMJA— 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐨 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐫𝐢𝐦 (@BPShomrim) July 16, 2021
The boy's father said he was too shaken to go to school for days.
The 66th Precinct and NYPD Community Affairs partnered with a local leader and the owner of Toys 2 Discover to gave the boy a new scooter and a helmet for his birthday.
In collaboration with community leader Yanky Meyer and Yonasan Schwartz, the owner of Toys 2 Discover, we were able to provide the young victim a brand new scooter and helmet for him to enjoy! pic.twitter.com/lIXYHmgvaP— NYPD 66th Precinct (@NYPD66Pct) July 13, 2021
The suspect is described as a male in his 60s, approximately 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds, with salt and pepper hair.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ | Teen from Long Island is 1st known practicing Orthodox Jew drafted by MLB
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip