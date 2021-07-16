Disturbing video shows man on Citi Bike shot point-blank in East Flatbush

By Eyewitness News
Disturbing video shows man on Citi Bike shot point-blank in Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Disturbing video shows a young man take aim at a man on a Citi Bike and shoot him point-blank in Brooklyn.

It happened on Wednesday at 2:20 p.m. outside of a store on Clarkston Avenue and East 53rd Street in East Flatbush.

Simeon Pierrot, 21, was shot multiple times in the torso and one time in the left forearm. He lived just one block away from the scene of the shooting.



He was rushed to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

So far, there are no arrests.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

