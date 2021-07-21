Video shows violent e-scooter robbery and stabbing in Queens

It happened on Greenpoint Avenue in Sunnyside earlier this week.
When the 51-year-old victim resisted, the suspect pulled out a knife, stabbed the victim in the stomach and slashed him across the neck.
The thief then took off on the stolen scooter.
The victim is recovering.
Police are asking for the public's help locating the attacker.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
