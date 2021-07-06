Watch: 2 men on lime green scooter fire gun at East Harlem crowd

Surveillance video shows the suspects drive by on the scooter before the passenger took out a gun and opened fire, forcing people to run for cover.
It happened on Sunday, June 13 at 3:35 p.m. on 2nd Avenue between 115th and 116th streets.
Fortunately, no one was injured.
They fled north on southbound 2nd Avenue and then east on East 116th Street.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
