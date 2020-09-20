Authorities continue search for 5-year-old boy who fell in Harlem River

RANDALL'S ISLAND, New York City (WABC) -- The search continues Sunday for a young boy who fell into the Harlem River.

On Saturday, divers spent hours on frantically searching for the five-year-old after he fell into the river while climbing a tree.

The incident happened where the Harlem River and Bronx Kill meet at Randall's Island just after 2:30 p.m.

Witnesses say the boy and his family were at Field 6 in Randall's Island Park for his brother's soccer practice. The first big game was Sunday, but as the kids practiced, the little boy, police say, got distracted and began climbing a tree close to the water in the Bronx Kill. At some point, the boy lost his grip, fell into the water and was quickly swept away.

He was last seen just downriver as the current carried him westbound.

Sources say some adults who were at the soccer practice, jumped in the water after the boy, but they were unable to get to him. The adults had to be rescued themselves.

"I looked and heard screaming and saw parents going in the water," soccer coach Luis Ramos said. "The two parents went in the water, and one more parent, and so I went looking and I called the police. I said, 'Let me call in just to see what they say.' And that was it we couldn't find him anymore. The last thing I saw was a little arm sticking out."

Searchers scoured the park on land, aided by an NYPD helicopter overhead while boats and divers searched the water.

Divers suspended their search Saturday night, but continue their search Sunday.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Video shows car slamming into home in Queens, occupants thrown from vehicle

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york cityrandalls islandsearchmissing boysearch and rescuewater searchmissing children
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials: Firefighters respond to 4-alarm blaze in NJ
Arrests made during 'Abolish ICE' rallies in NYC
Envelope addressed to Trump contained ricin: Sources
AccuWeather: Cool sunshine
Emmys, live and virtual: 'What could possibly go wrong?'
Trump gives 'blessing' for proposed TikTok deal
RBG to be honored with statue in hometown Brooklyn
Show More
Trump's list of possible Supreme Court nominees
Black woman speaks out after hit with bottle, yelled at while jogging
Follow ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker
Apparent human remains wrapped in blanket found at construction site
"It was a flying car!" Frightening crash into home caught on video
More TOP STORIES News