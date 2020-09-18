Exclusive: Video shows car slamming into home in Queens, occupants thrown from vehicle

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6440286" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The video shows the occupants, who all survived, being thrown from the vehicle

JAMAICA ESTATES, Queens (WABC) -- A car exiting a highway in Queens flipped over and struck parked cars before ending up against the side of a home late Friday morning.Surveillance video obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News shows the high-performance BMW convertible slamming into the home, and police say the driver fled the scene leaving two injured passengers behind.It happened around 11:50 a.m. along the Grand Central Parkway in Jamaica Estates.Authorities say the vehicle was traveling eastbound and exited the Grand Central at a high rate of speed.The driver apparently lost control, flipped over two parked cars in a driveway and landed against the house at 184-32 Grand Central Parkway."Yeah, they were flying, it was a flying car," witness Chelsea Alejandro said. "Never seen that before."Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene, leaving two young men -- ages 18 and 20 -- behind.They were taken to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. They are listed in stable condition.Kong Chan owns the home and was inside with his parents and young children when the crash happened.There was this huge boom," he said. "I was shocked. I've never seen anything like this in my entire life. Never. I don't know how they survived. It's a miracle."No one inside the house was hurt.The driver is being sought.Alejandro said the car did not appear to be racing another vehicle and did not appear to have been cut off.Neighbors say the exit ramp, which is a straightaway off the eastbound Grand Central Parkway, is known for high speed crashes. But nothing quite like this.----------