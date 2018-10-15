Search for 2 MS-13 members in stabbing of teen in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --Police are trying to track down two MS-13 gang members accused of stabbing a Queens teenager.
Investigators released new pictures of the known gang members, 25-year-old Dani Cruz and 24-year-old Maxwell Martinez.
They say the two stabbed the 17-year-old victim on Sutphin Boulevard and 94th Avenue near the Jamaica LIRR station back in August.
The teen was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.
