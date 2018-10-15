Search for 2 MS-13 members in stabbing of teen in Queens

The stabbing happened outside of the Jamaica LIRR station in August.

Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
Police are trying to track down two MS-13 gang members accused of stabbing a Queens teenager.

Investigators released new pictures of the known gang members, 25-year-old Dani Cruz and 24-year-old Maxwell Martinez.

They say the two stabbed the 17-year-old victim on Sutphin Boulevard and 94th Avenue near the Jamaica LIRR station back in August.

The teen was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

