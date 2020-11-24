Search for man who attempted to rape teen girl in Brooklyn

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a disturbing afternoon attack in Brooklyn in which a man tried rape a 14-year-old girl in a hallway, and the harrowing incident was caught on surveillance video.

It happened just before 1 p.m. on November 22 inside a building on Foster Avenue in Midwood.

Authorities say the victim was waiting in the hallway when the man walked up to her and exposed himself.

When the girl tried to run away, the man grabbed her, and the video shows him then knock her to the ground while covering her mouth.

The victim continued to resist, and the man eventually fled the building and drove off on a moped.

The teen was not physically injured.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

A little boy from Jamaica who was mauled by a pack of dogs received a special operation over the weekend.



