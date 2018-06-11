Search for suspect in groping of young girl in Queens

The groping allegedly happened in Queens.

BRIARWOOD, Queens (WABC) --
Police released new video of a man wanted for groping a 12-year-old girl in Queens.

Investigators say the man lured the little girl towards him by handing her a dollar last month in Briarwood.

It happened on 144th Street on Wednesday, May 16, around 3:35 p.m.

Police say the suspect then hugged the 12-year-old, and when she tried to get away, he grabbed her chest.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

