Search for suspect in groping of young girl in Queens

Police released new video of a man wanted for groping a 12-year-old girl in Queens.Investigators say the man lured the little girl towards him by handing her a dollar last month in Briarwood.It happened on 144th Street on Wednesday, May 16, around 3:35 p.m.Police say the suspect then hugged the 12-year-old, and when she tried to get away, he grabbed her chest.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------