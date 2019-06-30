MOTT HAVEN, Bronx -- Police are searching for two suspects who were wearing FedEx uniforms during a violent attempted robbery in the Bronx.
Surveillance video from the June 11 incident showed the suspects walking with a package.
Police say they were holding that package when they were buzzed into a building in the vicinity of Tinton Avenue and East 147th Street in Mott Haven.
When a 23- year-old man opened his apartment door to them, one of the suspects punched him in the face.
They pulled out knives but ran off when they realized that the victim's brother was inside the home.
The suspects were seen driving off in a black four-door sedan. The victim refused medical attention.
The NYPD issued the following descriptions:
Unidentified Male #1 is Hispanic, 30- to 35-years-old, 5'7" to 5'9" with a beard.
Unidentified Male #2 is Hispanic, 30- to 35-years-old, 5'8" to 5'10".
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Suspects wearing FedEx uniforms attempt to rob man in the Bronx
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News