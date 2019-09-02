Search for teen swept away while swimming on Jersey Shore

By Eyewitness News
SPRING LAKE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Rescue crews are searching for a 15-year-old boy who was swept away while swimming on the Jersey Shore.

Josiah Jeremiah Robison of Ewing went under while swimming at Brighton Avenue Beach in Spring Lake on Sunday afternoon.

A bystander and lifeguards rescued his sister.

A sea and air search failed to locate Josiah.

