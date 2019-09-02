SPRING LAKE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Rescue crews are searching for a 15-year-old boy who was swept away while swimming on the Jersey Shore.
Josiah Jeremiah Robison of Ewing went under while swimming at Brighton Avenue Beach in Spring Lake on Sunday afternoon.
A bystander and lifeguards rescued his sister.
A sea and air search failed to locate Josiah.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Search for teen swept away while swimming on Jersey Shore
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News