Search for man who threw liquid at car, slashed 3 people in Morris Park

MORRIS PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- Three people were slashed during a dispute with a man in the Morris Park section of the Bronx.
The victims had just left a bar and were getting into their car on Williamsbridge Road and Sacket Avenue at around 2:40 a.m. Friday.
That's when a man passing by threw an unknown liquid at the vehicle.
The group got out of their car and confronted the man, who pulled a small pocket knife and slashed the three people.
A 47-year-old woman, a 34-year-old man, and a 26-year-old man were all taken to nearby Jacobi Hospital, where they were in stable condition with minor injuries.
The suspect fled on foot. He is described as a man in his 30s, 5'9" tall, wearing dark clothing and earrings.
