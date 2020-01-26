Search on for 2 suspects after alleged hate crime against transgender woman in NYC

UPPER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for two suspects in connection to an alleged hate crime targeting a transgender woman in Upper Manhattan.

The incident was reported Friday night on a southbound C train platform at West 155th Street.

Police say the man asked if the 26-year-old victim was a man and then slapped her in the face and spit on her. The woman then allegedly slapped the victim's phone out of her hand.

The victim was not seriously hurt, but immediately took to Twitter after the incident.

"I just wish people would leave me alone, I didn't do anything, I just want to be left alone," she said in a video posted to social media.

Mayor Bill de Blasio responded to the tweet from the victim, apologizing to her on behalf of the city, and adding that transgender and non-binary New Yorkers deserve to travel in their city without fear.



"It's 2020 and this shouldn't be happening and especially not in a city as diverse as ours," Congressman Adriano Espaillat said in response to the attack.

He has called for the MTA to conduct a full investigation.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

