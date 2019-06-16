Man killed by driver that fled the scene in Longwood section of the Bronx

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the Bronx.It happened shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday in the vicinity of Austin Place and Bruckner Boulevard in the Longwood section.Investigators say a 37-year-old man was trying to cross the southbound Bruckner Boulevard service road when he was struck by a vehicle that did not remain at the scene.The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead.He has been identified as Christopher Nieves of the Bronx.Police originally believed the driver was in a green GMC Yukon SUV but now describe the vehicle as a brown or tan Chevy Tahoe.----------