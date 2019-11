Search on for gunman after 5 shot in Bronx, including children

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police have released a photo of the men they are looking for in connection to a shooting that injured five people - including two children.A gunman opened fire Wednesday evening on East 153rd Street and Courtlandt Avenue.Surveillance video shows him following his intended target and then opening fire as crowds ran away in a panic.The victims ranged from a 10-year-old boy to a 15-year-old boy, a 19-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman.They were rushed to the hospital in stable condition and their injuries were not life-threatening.The NYPD says the men in the photo were spotted with the gunman before the shooting and they would like to talk to them.----------