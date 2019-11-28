Search on for gunman after 5 shot in Bronx, including children

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police have released a photo of the men they are looking for in connection to a shooting that injured five people - including two children.

A gunman opened fire Wednesday evening on East 153rd Street and Courtlandt Avenue.

Surveillance video shows him following his intended target and then opening fire as crowds ran away in a panic.

The victims ranged from a 10-year-old boy to a 15-year-old boy, a 19-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman.

They were rushed to the hospital in stable condition and their injuries were not life-threatening.

The NYPD says the men in the photo were spotted with the gunman before the shooting and they would like to talk to them.

