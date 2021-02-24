Man follows woman off Manhattan-bound F train, attempts to rape her

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10360518" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searching for a woman who hit a toddler at a subway stop in Harlem.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for a sexual predator wanted for an attempted rape in Manhattan.Officials released photos and a video of the male suspect who followed a 25-year-old woman off a Manhattan-bound F train from Brooklyn on Saturday, February 20, around 9 p.m.They say the suspect approached the victim aboard the train and exited with her near the Chambers Street subway station, where he continued to follow her on the sidewalk.The suspect then pushed the woman into the entrance of a building on Franklin Street and tried to remove her clothing and sexually assault her.The woman managed to fight off the suspect, who fled in an unknown direction.No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.----------