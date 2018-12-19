WESTERLEIGH, Staten Island (WABC) --Police are on the lookout for a group of men they say attacked and robbed a man in Staten Island.
Investigators say a 22-year-old man and another individual were walking near Bryson Avenue in the Westerleigh section on December 11 at 8 a.m. when three men approached them.
That's when police say one of those men showed off a gun before they threw the 22-year-old victim to the ground and started punching and kicking him.
The attackers then stole the victim's iPhone before getting away in a white sedan.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
