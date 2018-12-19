Police searching for group of men who attacked, robbed man on Staten Island

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are on the lookout for a group of men they say attacked and robbed a man in Staten Island.

Eyewitness News
WESTERLEIGH, Staten Island (WABC) --
Police are on the lookout for a group of men they say attacked and robbed a man in Staten Island.

Investigators say a 22-year-old man and another individual were walking near Bryson Avenue in the Westerleigh section on December 11 at 8 a.m. when three men approached them.

That's when police say one of those men showed off a gun before they threw the 22-year-old victim to the ground and started punching and kicking him.

The attackers then stole the victim's iPhone before getting away in a white sedan.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attackassaultrobberysurveillance videosurveillancenypdWesterleighStaten IslandNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
12-year-old boy killed in Connecticut drive-by shooting
AccuWeather Alert as holiday travel gets underway
'Jersey Shore' star's ex accused of $25,000 extortion attempt
NYPD turns 16-year-old's wheelchair into police cruiser
Baby monitor hack leads to kidnap scare for couple
96-year-old woman among 2 critically hurt in NYC fire
Pizzeria calls customer 'White Trash' on delivery receipt
Mom furious after son wakes up scared, alone on bus
Show More
Shot fired at fleeing drug suspect during Yonkers bust
Woman fatally struck by 2 vehicles in Fort Lee, driver in custody
Judge weighs whether to dismiss Harvey Weinstein sex assault case
Christmas Eve to be a holiday for federal workers in 2018
Pres. George HW Bush's service dog Sully honored on Long Island
More News