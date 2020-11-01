Search underway for driver who struck, killed bicyclist

By Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a bicyclist on Saturday afternoon.

The victim was hit by a black Chevy SUV around 4:30 p.m. around 4:30 at the intersection of 97th Street and 2nd Avenue.

ALSO READ | Bicyclist struck by car during NYC protest speaks out
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg interviews a victim who was struck by an accelerating vehicle during a protest over the weekend.



He was taken to Metropolitan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The unoccupied vehicle that fled the scene was discovered at 97th Street between Lexington and 3rd Avenue a short time later. The vehicle was damaged, and the airbags were deployed.

The investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Police identify victims of hit and run crash in Queens

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper east sidenew york citymanhattanhit and runbicycle crashaccidenthit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Father of 8-year-old speaks after both shot by stray bullets
The Countdown: Trump, Biden criss-cross the country in final campaign push
Guardian Angels to patrol NYC streets on election night
Several locations shut down in NJ due to Halloween-related parties
Cops bust massive Halloween night warehouse party
Several homes catch fire after gas explosion in Nassau County
Show More
Passenger in livery cab shot, killed while stopped at red light in NYC
Rare asteroid discovered valued at $10 quintillion
Dad builds 50-foot pirate ship for daughter for Halloween
See the massive pumpkin carving a man paid for just to make people smile
COVID Updates: More than 230,000 Americans have died of coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News