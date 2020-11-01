Search underway for driver who struck, killed bicyclist

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6796638" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lauren Glassberg interviews a victim who was struck by an accelerating vehicle during a protest over the weekend.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a bicyclist on Saturday afternoon.The victim was hit by a black Chevy SUV around 4:30 p.m. around 4:30 at the intersection of 97th Street and 2nd Avenue.He was taken to Metropolitan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The unoccupied vehicle that fled the scene was discovered at 97th Street between Lexington and 3rd Avenue a short time later. The vehicle was damaged, and the airbags were deployed.The investigation is ongoing.----------