At least 7 hospitalized after lightning strike on New Jersey beach

SOUTH SEASIDE PARK, New Jersey -- Authorities in Ocean County, New Jersey are investigating after at least seven people were struck by lightning while on the beach Monday afternoon.It happened in the area of 21st Avenue Beach in South Seaside Park.According to the Ocean County Sheriff's Office seven people, including a lifeguard, were hospitalized after being struck by lightning.There was no immediate word on the conditions of the victims.All the victims were taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River.A line of storms are moving through South Jersey at this hour, bringing frequent lightning, heavy downpours and gusty winds.----------