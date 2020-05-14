FBI serves search warrant at Sen. Richard Burr's home

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Federal agents seized a cellphone belonging to Republican Sen. Richard Burr on Wednesday night as part of the Justice Department's investigation into controversial stock trades he made as the coronavirus first struck the U.S., ABC News has confirmed.

Burr of North Carolina, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, turned over his phone to agents after they served a search warrant on the lawmaker at his residence in the Washington area, a law enforcement official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The LA Times first reported on the warrant.

Sen. Burr's team told ABC11 they decline to comment.

Burr has been criticized for reportedly selling more than $1 million in stocks in February prior to the market taking a sharp downturn. Burr said he welcomes a review of his stock sales and denies any wrongdoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncrichard burrfbi
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl stabbed stepping between robber and her dad, police say
Millions more Americans likely sought unemployment aid last week
Could NJ beaches open for Memorial Day?
NYC opening more streets as warm weather takes hold
AccuWeather: Mild trend continues
Calls for dismissal of NYC health commissioner over NYPD comments
Melissa Etheridge's 21-year-old son dies
Show More
Woman mauled to death by French bulldog, coroner says
Another upstate NY region can start gradual reopening
Hundreds line up for food in Corona, Queens
2 out of 3 COVID-19 indicators up slightly, Mayor de Blasio says
State Air National Guard to flyover CT and Long Island
More TOP STORIES News