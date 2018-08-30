Police in New Jersey are investigating a violent home invasion at a retirement community that left a senior couple critically injured.A 911 call came in around 2:30 a.m. of a robbery in progress at a home on Eagle Ridge Circle in Lakewood.Responding officers found Frederick Robison, 66, injured in the garage, and upon entering the home, discovered his wife Patricia, 64, also injured.Investigators determined it to be a crime of opportunity, meaning the robber simply walked into the Fairways gated retirement community and attacked the couple in their home, beating Mr. Robison with a flashlight.The community is surrounded by easily passable decorative fencing. Only the main entrance has a guard."The place is gated," said Lakewood resident Peter Longo. "You have to use your pass or come through the front so they must have come in on foot."Investigators say the robber bound the husband and wife with duct tape. At least one of the items stolen was the couple's car, which was found about a mile away at the High Point condo complex.There are security cameras and no trespassing signs mounted at various locations in the development.The suspect or suspects are believed to have fled prior to the officers' arrival.Both victims were taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.They are listed in critical, but stable, condition.Prosecutors hope to get more information about the suspect or suspects as the couple's recovery continues.The investigation is active and ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.----------