Serial groper in Throggs Neck tried to drag woman into car

By Eyewitness News
THROGGS NECK, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a serial groper in the Bronx, and his crimes appear to be growing more serious in nature.

Investigators released this sketch of the man they're searching for.

They say he's struck on four separate occasions in Throggs Neck. The attacks started back in March.

Police say he grabbed the backsides of three teen girls.

During one of the incidents he also punched his victim in the face.

In the most recent incident, police say he grabbed a 22-year-old woman. He put his hands around her neck and tried to drag her into his car.

The person wanted for questioning is described as a Hispanic man, 25-35 years old, 5'10"-6'0" tall, and weighing 160 pounds.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

