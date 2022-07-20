Family demands Sesame Place do more amid racism claims, wants worker fired

The costumed performer accused of intentionally ignoring the children says it was a misunderstanding, and the park issued an apology, but the mother says she is not convinced as the backlash over the incident continues to grow.
The family of the two little girls is demanding Sesame Place do more to make amends.
Their lawyer says they don't want to sue the company, that this isn't about money, but it is about making things right -- and that that hasn't happened yet.
The video shows the Sesame Place character Rosita appearing to snub the two 6-year-old girls.
The two girls, who are cousins, look bewildered.
The family showed the video to Sesame Place, saying the character did not behave this way toward white children who were there.
They say their concerns were completely dismissed that day.
The company would then claim it was unintentional, that the person in the costume couldn't fully see them, but then it later released a second statement after the video was seen by a lot more people who raised questions.
"We sincerely apologize to the family for their experience in our park on Saturday; we know that it's not OK," the statement read. "We are taking actions to do better. We are committed to making this right. We will conduct training for our employees so they better understand, recognize and deliver an inclusive, equitable and entertaining experience to our guests. For over 40 years Sesame Place has worked to uphold the values of respect, inclusion and belonging. We are committed to doing a better job making children and families feel special, seen and included when they come to our parks."
RELATED | Sesame Place to undergo bias training after viral video of potential racial bias
The company also invited the family back, promising a better experience, but the family says they're not ready for that.
Their attorney, B'Ivory Lamarr, joined them outside Sesame Workshop offices in New York City Wednesday, saying that first, they want the person in that costume fired.
"We reject any notion that the performer's actions this past Saturday was anything short of intentional," Lamarr said. "I know our Black girls our magic, but I didn't know they were invisible. We are tired of your excuses. We are tired of justifications. We will not tolerate racism in this country."
Watch the full press conference:
Lamarr said a major problem is that this wasn't an isolated incident, and he's been contacted by at least two dozen more families alleging they experienced racism at Sesame Place.
He says those claims are bring investigated.