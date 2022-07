Sesame Place apologizes after mother posts video of daughters' experience at parade

PHILIDELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- Sesame Place in Philidelphia is apologizing for a family's experience at the park this past weekend that was captured in a now-viral video.After the continuing backlash following an initial statement, the family venue now says it knows that what happened is not OK and is committed to making things right.In a statement Monday night, the theme park said it will be conducting training for employees so "they better understand, recognize and deliver an inclusive, equitable and entertaining experience to our guests."The statement was in response to a video a mother posted online showing her two Black daughters reaching their hands out to the Sesame Street character "Rosita" during a parade at the park in Langhorne, Bucks County on Saturday.The video shows the character giving high-fives to others paradegoers as she nears the two kids.The mother alleges the character motioned "no" and ignored her daughters while interacting with other children. In its original statement on Sunday , Sesame Place said in part, "The performer portraying the Rosita character has confirmed that the 'no' hand gesture seen several times in the video was not directed to any specific person...rather it was a response to multiple requests from someone in the crowd who asked Rosita to hold their child for a photo which is not permitted."Sesame Place said, "The costumes the performers wear sometimes make it difficult to see at lower levels and sometimes our performers miss hug requests from guests."In the initial statement, Sesame Place said the performer "did not intentionally ignore the girls" and was "devastated about the misunderstanding.""We apologize to these guests for not delivering the experience they expected and we commit to do our best to earn their and all guests' visit and support," the initial statement read.But amid the fallout, several new videos have surfaced that appear to show similar incidents.The park has not responded to those videos but says it has reached out to the family from last weekend's video and invited them for a special meet-and-greet opportunity with the park characters.On Monday night, Sesame Place issued a follow-up to the initial statement:Sesame Workshop, the organization behind Sesame Street, issued a statement of its own: