Several arrested in separate fireworks busts across New York City

Two men in Staten Island were arrested on Tuesday as part of the crackdown.
The FDNY posted pictures of the $6,000 worth of fireworks fire marshals found in the suspects' car.
Matthew King, 35, and Rayval Singh, 22, will face charges of reckless endangerment and the unlawful dealing of fireworks.
Fire marshals were conducting surveillance near the Goethals Bridge to try to intercept illegal fireworks being brought into the city.
Also, Deputy Sheriff Fireworks Task Force Officers arrest two people in Canarsie, Brooklyn for unlawfully dealing with fireworks and dangerous fireworks valued at more than $2,000 that were trafficked from Pennsylvania.
In the Bronx, officials say two more people were arrested after being caught selling fireworks out of their vehicle last week.
A buyer was also summonsed.
The fireworks were confiscated, and the vehicle was seized for forfeiture.
Deputy Sheriff Fireworks Task Force Officers arrest 2 in East Flatbush, Brooklyn for Unlawfully dealing with fireworks and dangerous fireworks valued at more than $2,500 that were trafficked from Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/v2xZ7jJWOt— NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) June 24, 2020
