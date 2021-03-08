Several families left homeless after flames tear through houses in Paterson

The four-alarm blaze broke out Sunday night on Barnert Place in Paterson.
Eyewitnesses spotted plumes of heavy smoke billowing from the scene.
The flames spread quickly to three homes.
Seven families made up of more than two dozen people were left homeless by the fire.
The American Red Cross is assisting them with shelter.
MORE NEWS: Serial pickpocket thief caught on camera in Queens
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip