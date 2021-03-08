Several families left homeless after flames tear through houses in Paterson

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10390796" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say the man spotlighted in recently released video can be seen lifting a wallet from an unsuspecting victim.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Several families have been forced out of their homes by a fast-moving fire in Passaic County, New Jersey.The four-alarm blaze broke out Sunday night on Barnert Place in Paterson.Eyewitnesses spotted plumes of heavy smoke billowing from the scene.The flames spread quickly to three homes.Seven families made up of more than two dozen people were left homeless by the fire.The American Red Cross is assisting them with shelter.----------